Gautham Vasudev Menon Birthday Special: 5 movies of the director that will make you a hopeless romantic

On the birthday of ace director Goutham Vasudev Menon, here are five movies of the director that one should not miss.

Gautham Vasudev Menon – the name by itself is like a spell that will make even a stone turn romantic. The director redefined romance in Kollywood cinema, as all his films have celebrated romance and love. His films are known for portraying the female leads in the most beautiful ways possible, while the heroes of his films will always have a macho element. It was only after his film Vaaranam Aayiram that the boys in Tamil Nadu obsessed over body building and a recent example is actor Vishnu Vishal’s viral post about how he used the movie as an example to change his lifestyle. Here are five movies of the director that one should not miss.

Minnale:

Starring R Madhavan, Reema Sen and Abbas in lead roles, Minnale is a timeless classic and till date, dialogues from the movie are being used as pick up lines. In the film, R Madhavan played the role of the antagonist who made use of a situation and pretended to be someone else to get in touch with the female lead, Reema Sen. R Madhavan’s love for Reema Sen was so pure and unconditional and their relationship turns sour when things take unexpected turns. All the songs in the movie are evergreen classics and the famous song ‘Venmathi Venmathiye Nillu’ is still at the top of love break up songs in Tamil.

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu:

The cop drama, which has Kamal Haasan, Jyothika and Kamalini in the lead roles, portrayed the life of a ruthless cop and his personal life. How he loses his wife while trying to be a perfect cop and how he falls for another woman after the death of his wife will make one breakdown into tears. Needless to say, the famous dialogue of Kamal, ‘En Kannu Venumnu Ketiyame’ is still being used a meme template and the pick up line that he used for Kamalini Mukherjee ‘2 Minutes laye Solirupen’ is still used as a reference for love at first sight. All the songs in the movie are huge hits and the film redefined love after a failed marriage.

Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya:

The film, which had STR aka Simbu and Trisha in the lead roles, VTV took a road never travelled to narrate a whole new love story. Breaking the stereotypes, the film showed a man fall in love with a girl who is elder to her. The film also showed Trisha struggled hard to bend the strict rules that she set for herself and have a little fun. Though the film had an unexpected ending, the film showcased what the reality is.

Kakka Kakka:

Starring Suriya, Jyothika, Devadarshini and Daniel Balaji in lead roles, Kakka Kakka is yet another cop drama, which again narrated the personal and professional life of a ruthless police officer. The film had two versions of climax, one in which Jyothika died and the other in which she survived. The former ending was not taken well by the audience and it broke them down so much so that the makers in fact changed the climax scene. They tweaked it a bit and the climax was changed in a way that Jyothika survived after undergoing a hard time.

Vaaranam Aayiram:

Love, breakup, heartbreak – everything in its peak is Vaaranam Aayiram. The film had Suriya playing dual roles – One as the father and the other as the son. It showed how lead actor’s life turns upside down after the death of his love interest and how his parents go to extremes to get their son out of his depression. The film narrates how death is inevitable and how life goes on no matter what happens.

