Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chiyaan Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram postponed again; movie to release on THIS date

Dhruva Natchathiram has become quite a familiar name among cinephiles. The Gautham Vasudev Menon film, which features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role has been in a production hell since 2016.

The film was supposed to be released on November 24, this year, however, the financial issues surrounding the film have continued, forcing the makers to postpone the release date yet again. In the latest update, it is being reported by industry tracker AB George that the film, which was supposed to release on November 30, is postponed again. The movie will now release on December 8. He said the information is based on the message that theaters in Kerala received from the distributors. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Dhruva Natchathiram’s financial woes

It is understood that Gautham Vasudev Menon was issued a court order on November 23, which mandated him to pay an advance of Rs 2.40 crores before 10:30 AM on November 24, to ensure the smooth release of the film. The court order was with regard to the repayment of money to the producer All In Pictures, for a film that did not materialize.

Additionally, the satellite and digital rights of the film have not been purchased yet, and the amount would be valued in crores. This adversely affected the pre-release business of the film.

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

Gautham Vasudev Menon has revealed in several interviews that he got into acting only so that he could fund the production of Dhruva Natchathiram. The film features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Simran, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Maya S Krishnan, Parthiban, and many more. The film is touted to be a spy action film that follows the adventures of a secret agent group called The Basement, led by Chiyaan Vikram’s character John.

Dhruva Natchathiram has been bankrolled by GVM under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment, in collaboration with Oruoorleoru Film House. The music for the film has been composed by Harris Jayaraj, while Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the camera for the film. Additional support for cinematography was provided by Jomon T John. Director N Lingusamy had mentioned that he had the chance to watch the film in Mumbai, prior to its release, and called the film fantastic. He mentioned that all the actors were brilliant and that Vinayakan stole the show.

