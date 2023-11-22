Gautham Vasudev Menon discusses Dhruva Natchathiram transformation post Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram

Dhruva Natchathiram, the spy action-thriller film starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role and written, produced, and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is finally released in theaters after years of being in production hell.

The film which is scheduled to release in theaters on 24th November was revealed to have been changed from what it earlier was meant to be. The director said that he made this deliberate choice after watching Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan.

Dhruva Natchathiram changed after Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

In conversation with Galatta Plus, director Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed that certain parts of the film were deliberately changed after he watched the film Vikram. He pointed out that his film had similar character introductions to Vikram's characters played by Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi. This led him to exclude those sections from the film which was in the first edit of the movie.

He added that these stuffs like these tend to happen, highlighting that other creators catch up to such styles and move on ahead gradually.

Talking more about his spy action film, Gautham Menon pointed out that the film does have a common theme with other spy films and compares it with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. He said that the latter film focused more on Shah Rukh Khan’s character Pathaan but didn’t have much more to take in on other characters, unlike Dhruva Natchathiram.

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role has an ensemble cast of actors like Ritu Varma, R. Parthiban, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, and Vinayakan. The film features music by Harris Jayraj who is collaborating with Gautham Menon after Yennai Arindhaal. The cinematography was handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, S. R. Kathir, and Vishnu Dev, and the editing was done by Anthony.

The film revolves around John, a covert operative who leads a team of elite professionals called The Basement, which has the sole intention of taking down terrorist organizations secretly without being bound by law and order.

