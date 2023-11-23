Gautham Vasudev Menon faces 8 crore demand for Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram release?

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming film, Dhruva Natchathiram, which features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Tamil films. The film has been in a production hell since 2016, but is finally set to hit the silver screens on November 24th.

With just hours left for the film’s release, the fans are more excited than ever. However, the ticket bookings for the film have not begun in certain parts of Tamil Nadu and other places, leading to confusion regarding the film’s release. As per reports, the financial troubles surrounding the film have not ended yet, which is the primary cause of the confusion. In the latest update, it is being reported by Times of India that Gautham Vasudev Menon has been asked to pay a sum of 8 crores at the Madras High Court to clear all the issues.

Distribution partners come to Gautham Vasudev Menon’s aid

Dhruva Natchathiram will reportedly have a smooth release once the demanded sum is paid. It is also learnt that some distribution partners have come forward to aid the Enai Noki Paayum Thota helmer, however he is unhappy with their demands.

Needless to say, GVM is working tirelessly to ensure that the film releases on the announced date, and does not get delayed further. The ace director has single-handedly been taking care of the promotions of the film, giving interviews, and publicizing the film.

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to call Dhruva Natchathiram, Gautham Vasudev Menon’s dream project. In fact, the director himself has mentioned in several interviews that he had no interest in acting, and the only reason he got into it was to fund the production of the film. The film is touted to be a spy action film, which follows the adventures of a secret agent group called The Basement, headed by Chiyaan Vikram’s character John.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma, Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, and many more. In a recent interview, the helmer has mentioned that he has deliberately left out several loose ends in the film, which will be addressed in the sequels. He also added that despite the loose ends, the film does not feel jumpy or disjoint.

Recently, director N. Lingusamy had taken to social media to share his response after watching the film, and said that the film was fantastic. He praised all the performances, and specifically mentioned that Vinayakan stole the show. He also praised the collaboration between the helmer, and the music director Harris Jayaraj.

Dhruva Natchathiram has been bankrolled by Gautham Vasudev Menon, under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment, in collaboration with Oruoorleoru Film House. The camerawork for the film has been done by Manoj Paramahamsa, with additional support being provided by Jomon T. John.

