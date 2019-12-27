Gautham Vasudev Menon to feature in Vishnu Vishal’s action thriller FIR; Read Details

Media reports suggest that direct Gautham Vasudev Menon will be seen playing a role in Manu Anand's FIR, which has Vishnu Vishal in the lead role.

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who has proved his acting skills after he featured in a web series, has now been roped in to play a crucial role in Vishnu Vishal’s action thriller FIR. The film is helmed by debutant Manu Anand. Reportedly, the film will revolve around a young Muslim man, whose life take a topsy-turvy, after he faces an unfortunate situation. The film also has Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John in key roles.

Vishnu Vishal, in an interview with The Times of India, opened up about having Gautham in the cast list. He was quoted as saying, “When I heard the script, I felt we needed someone majestic with a great voice and body language. It’s a complex character and a very important one in the script, so we had a lot of discussions on who to cast. I suggested to the director that we should approach Gautham sir.” Apparently, as Manu Anand was Gautham’s chief assistant director, Gautham immediately agreed to feature in the film.

Vishnu added that he was really excited to share screen space with Gautham Menon. Apparently, the director had already joined the sets to shoot his portion. The Times of India report added that Gautham’s role is not cameo and that he would appear throughout the movie, right from the first half till the climax. So far, the team has finished 24 days of shoot and the shooting will reportedly be wrapped up by the end of February 2020.

Credits :Times Of India

