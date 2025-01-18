Gautham Vasudev Menon is upset with Suriya for rejecting Dhruva Natchathiram; says, ‘He should’ve trusted me’

Gautham Vasudev Menon, in a recent interview, expressed his disappointment with Suriya for rejecting the opportunity to collaborate on Dhruva Natchathiram. Speaking in an interview with Behindwoods, the director explained that the Kanguva actor should have trusted him, especially since they had already created two hit films together.

In his conversation, the director said, “People might say I’m being cynical and all, but it’s not that. I understand that sometimes actors may not be able to answer spontaneously, but I feel like Suriya shouldn’t even have questioned whether to do Dhruva Natchathiram or not. He should’ve just agreed to do it.”

“We made Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram in that way. We had an idea, and we went ahead with it. I met both Nana Patekar and Mohanlal sirs for the father role in the film, but they had their own reasons to say no. That is when Suriya jumped in to play both roles. He had the guts to do it,” the director added.

Commenting further on the matter, Gautham Menon elaborated on how he and Suriya had multiple discussions about the movie. The director revealed that the actor was continuously asking him for “reference points” for the film, to which the director had none, explaining that it was his own original idea.

GVM said, “I tried my best to convince him. It would’ve had a different style of action if Suriya had done it. I went in, but he didn’t pick it up. He should’ve trusted me—his director who made movies like Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram with him. I didn’t ask him to even do it as a favor, just to trust me. What would’ve happened if it went wrong? He didn’t have anything to lose—I’m the producer.”

The director further emphasized that no matter who else might have rejected the movie, it deeply upset him that Suriya had turned it down.

The movie Dhruva Natchathiram is an unreleased Tamil spy-action film starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. Directed by GVM, the movie has faced multiple delays due to financial and legal issues.

