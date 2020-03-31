Gautham Vasudev Menon to narrate a story to Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil? Find Out

Gautham Vasudev Menon, who was seen featuring in Trance along with Fahadh Faasil, has a script to narrate to the former.

Gautham Vasudev Menon, who has been proving himself as an amazing actor in the last couple of films that he featured in, is all set to narrate a story to his co-star in Trance Fahadh Faasil. Talking to The Hindu during an interview, the ace director stated that he has a story ready for the Mollywood actor and he is waiting for him to call for a narration. Buzz is that the actor would call him after the lockdown to have a formal meeting.

Gautham Vasudev Menon, meanwhile, appeared in another film which has Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, titled Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The film was released in Telugu as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. In the film, Gautham played a tough, ruthless cop, who fell into the trap of two women. The film, directed by Desingh Periyasamy, also has Ritu Varma, Niranjani Agathiyan and Rakshan in lead roles. GVM’s role in the film was the most-talked and the film was received well by the audience and critics alike.

On the directorial front, reports suggest that the director is all set to direct the sequel of superhit cop thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu starring Kamal Haasan. Reports suggest that Anushka Shetty is in talks for the female lead for it. During a social media interaction with his fans, he revealed that his upcoming film with Suriya will be a musical flick. He also stated that he would remake the sequel of Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya if STR agrees to play the lead role.

