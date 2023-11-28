Gautham Vasudev Menon pens emotional note over delay of Dhurva Natchathiram; assures fans of release soon

Director-turned-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon is known for his stylish making and the impeccable movies he creates. Even after suffering many obstacles and hurdles in his film career, he is still fond of his maiden production called Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Chiyaan Vikram.

Though the film had started its production back in 2016, it was finally coming together to release on big screens this month but due to court procedures, the film was once again delayed and is still yet to confirm a release date.

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s emotional note

Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Gautham Vasudev Menon penned an emotional note about making the film and how people have supported him till today. The director said, “A vision. Lot of passion. And unwavering dedication has got Dhruva Natchathiram from pen & paper to the film that it is today. Even when all else works against us, we hope that our passion & dedication will help us get the film out to you, in theatres worldwide, soon.”

“When we announced the release date as 24th of November, we tried moving mountains to make it happen. We would be lying if we said we're not disappointed with not being able to meet the date. This note is to assure the audience that we've not given up on the film. We are doing everything within our power and beyond to cross these hurdles and get Dhruva Natchathiram out in theatres for you,” he added.



In conclusion, he said, “All of you, the audience, have been our biggest cheerleaders. The unending love and support from you has been overwhelming & reassuring. Our hearts are full, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for being our pillar of strength.”

“As we navigate these final stages, we eagerly anticipate the day we can share our creation with you. The film will soon see the light of the day and we can't wait to embark on this cinematic journey of John & Team Basement together with you,” he further added.

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, has an ensemble cast of actors like Ritu Varma, R. Parthiban, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, and Vinayakan. The film features music by Harris Jayraj who is collaborating with Gautham Menon after Yennai Arindhaal. The cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, S. R. Kathir, and Vishnu Dev, and the editing was done by Anthony.

The film revolves around John, a covert operative who leads a team of elite professionals called The Basement, which has the sole intention of taking down terrorist organizations secretly without being bound by law and order.

ALSO READ: First review of Chiyaan Vikram, Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram