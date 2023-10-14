Gautham Vasudev Menon reveals why he pursued acting career; says ‘I wanted to finish Dhruva Natchathiram…’

Gautham Vasudev Menon, the renowned filmmaker, is finally set to release his ambitious project Dhruva Natchathiram, this November. The highly anticipated spy action movie, which has been under production for a very long time, marks Menon's first-ever onscreen collaboration with the National award-winning actor, Chiyaan Vikram.

As you may know, Gautham Vasudev Menon pursued a career in acting amid the long delay in the production of Dhruva Natchathiram, leaving his fans and cine-goers totally surprised. In a recent interview with the Ondraga Entertainment YouTube channel, the celebrated filmmaker revealed why he decided to take up acting, amid the making of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer.

Gautham Vasudev Menon says he pursued a career in acting to finish Dhruva Natchathiram

In his chat with renowned anchor Dhivya Darshini aka DD for the Ondraga Entertainment YouTube channel, Gautham Vasudev Menon extensively spoke about the long-delayed making of Dhruva Natchathiram. The renowned filmmaker, who is also an established actor now, revealed why he decided to pursue an alternative career when his ambitious project was delayed indefinitely, and was even shelved at a point.

"At a point, even I thought it might be impossible (to release Dhruva Natchathiram). But then, I realized it's not," stated the director in his interview. "Also because people started calling me to act. I didn't ask anyone for roles, but it happened organically. And, I did that only because I can use the remuneration that comes from acting to finish this movie," revealed Gautham Vasudev Menon, who also admitted that he is otherwise not very passionate about acting.

About Dhruva Natchathiram

As you may know, Chiyaan Vikram and Gautham Menon joined hands for Dhruva Natchathiram in 2016, after Suriya, who was the original choice for the project, confirmed his exit. The much-awaited spy thriller revolves around a team of 10 secret agents who work for the National security agency under disguise. The first installment of the franchise, which has been titled Dhruva Natchathriam: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam, will hit the theatres on November 24, 2023.

Chiyaan Vikram essays the role of a trained spy, who is also the head of the 10-member team, while popular actors Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, R Parthiban, Dhivya Darshini, Munna, Vamsi Krishna, and others played the other members. Jailer actor Vinayakan is playing the lead antagonist in the movie, which stars Ritu Varma as the female lead. Harris Jayaraj composed the music for the film, and Anthony handled the editing.