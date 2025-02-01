Gautham Vasudev Menon says he ‘wasn’t satisfied’ with Enai Noki Paayum Thota, days after disowning Dhanush film

Dhanush’s 2019 release Enai Noki Paayum Thota came under much scrutiny after so many years, ever since its director Gautham Vasudev Menon openly disowned the film. The filmmaker, in many of his interviews, dodged responses to questions asked about the movie and even once simply denied recognizing the film at all. And now, amid all the controversy built up on the matter, the filmmaker cleared the air on his stance.

In a recent interview with Cineulagam, Gautham Vasudev Menon addressed the entire controversy over his comment about disowning Enai Noki Paayum Thota and laughed it off as a joke, adding how everything was wrongly interpreted.

Gautham said, “It’s just a joke that I said ENPT isn’t my film. But it was wrongly interpreted. I was not satisfied with its second half, as I faced challenges during the shoot.”

Menon further shared his thoughts and added, “People working in my office told me how my words were misunderstood, though I said them in a lighthearted manner. Hence, I decided to set the record straight. I am not active on social media.”

Moving on, the director also went on to add that the Dhanush starrer will remain his film always since he was the producer as well. He further explained not being satisfied with the second half of the shooting of the film and that whatever he envisioned the film to deliver on the screen was only done in the first half.

Advertisement

He said, “I could not get the hero’s dates as he was busy with Vada Chennai, and I had to complete it in a short time.”

For the uninformed, based on various reports, it was believed that Dhanush had a major fallout with Gautham Vasudev Menon on the sets of this film, which resulted in them not talking to each other.

Moreover, since the film released after a lot of postponement and delay, there was a strong buzz claiming that it was Dhanush who ended up ghost-directing much of the movie.