Gautham Vasudev Menon in shock after being mentioned in a film's poster; Says he hasn’t even met the director

Director and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon is in shock after his photo appears in a film's poster despite him not being a part of it. Director Pa Ranjith shared a poster to promote and congratulate the team of the movie titled Anbuselvan. However, Pa Ranjith deleted the tweet after Gautam clarified that he is not a part of the film.

Clarifying to his fans and others that he has not even met the director of the film, Gautham wrote, "This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I'm supposed to be acting in.I don't know or haven't met the director whose name is on this poster.Producer has got big names to tweet this. It's shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily."

This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I’m supposed to be acting in.I don’t know or haven’t met the director whose name is on this poster.Producer has got big names to tweet this. It’s shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily. https://t.co/CnMaB3Qo90 — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) November 3, 2021

The first look poster of Anbuselvan is doing rounds on social media and it sees actor-director in a role of a cop. The moviegoers are slamming the makers of the film for naming Gautam wrongly to promote the film.

Last seen in Navarasa, Gautam is now busy with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu starring Silambarasan TR aka Simbu. Bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh and Ashwin Kumar under the production banner of Vels Film International, the upcoming film has music by award-winning composer AR Rahman.

He also has Dhruva Natchathiram and Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha in the pipeline.

Also Read: Annaatthe mania begins: Releasing in over 1100 cinemas to 4 AM FDFS; Expectations high from Rajinikanth's film