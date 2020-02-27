Gautham Vasudev Menon spills beans about sequel for STR and Trisha starrer Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya

Kollywood director Goutham Vasudev Menon stated that he would work on the sequel of Simbu starrer Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya only if the actor accepts to act in it.

Vinnaithandi Varuvaya, which released in 2010, is still one of the most favorite movies of Kollywood. The complicated relationship of Karthik and Jessy, played by STR aka Simbu and Trisha was so relatable and almost all of the dialogues from the film are still being used as pick-up lines by Kollywood fans. The film also had Samantha Akkineni in a short role. While VTV has gained a name as a timeless classic, in a pleasantly surprising news, the film’s director Gautham Vasudev Menon spilled the beans about the film’s sequel.

As he thanked his fans for wishing him on his birthday, the director answered some of the questions asked by his fans on social media. When one user asked the director about the possibility of VTV sequel, Gautham stated that he would go ahead with the sequel, if STR is ready to act in it. It was enough to make the fans go gaga. Excited by it, fans started bombarding the director with more questions about the sequel.

Answering a question, GVM said, "Karthik's journey and what he will be doing after these 10 years will be showcased in the film. If Simbu says yes, we will make the film." Another follower commented, "If not Simbu, who is your choice for VTV 2?" to which the director said that there won’t be a sequel if Simbu says no. "It is the journey of Karthik and I cannot swap the face of the character," Goutham commented.

Credits :Instagram

Read More