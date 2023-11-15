Gautham Vasudev Menon spills DEETS about his next film after Dhruva Natchathiram

Director and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon is gearing up for his next release called Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. The film is said to be a spy action-thriller which is set to release in theaters on November 24th.

Recently, during his commentary session during the India vs New Zealand match happening today, the director revealed that he is planning for his next story to be based inside the world of cricket.

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s next directorial

Gautham Menon who is handling the Tamil language commentary for today’s ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand match was asked by RJ Balaji during their conversation whether he was planning to write any cricket-based story.

The director responded to him by saying that his next story is a script related to the world of cricket. The characters in the film will be inspired by real Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli and both characters will be friends in the rise to glory plot. He also added that the story will be focused on these two friends' journey in the world of cricket and how they transition and grow from district-level competitions to state-level competitions.

If this story does materialize into something concrete and ropes in big actors like Gautham Menon usually does, the film would evolve into an emotional and exciting journey to watch. Moreover, the genre of the story is outside the usual aspects Gautham Menon has observed in his filmography as well.

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Workfront

Gautham Vasudev Menon was last seen directing the film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part 1: The Kindling which was released back in 2022 with Silambarasan in the leading role. The director-turned-actor was also seen in a performing role this year for the film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Now, Menon’s long-awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam is set to hit the silver screens in a few days. The film which has Chiyaan Vikram in the leading role carries an ensemble cast of Ritu Varma, R. Parthiban, Radhika Sarathkumar, Simran, and Vinayakan.

The film had been in production hell for several years since its principal filming had begun and after such a long wait it is finally releasing in theaters pretty soon.

