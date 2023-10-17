Gautham Vasudev Menon talks about working with Vinayakan; says cast members had good camaraderie

Dhruva Natchathiram is one of the most awaited films in Tamil cinema. Gautham Vasudev Menon’s dream project, which has been in the working for more than seven years now, is finally set to release on the 24th November. In a recent interview, the actor-director revealed that working with Vinayakan on the film was difficult due to the actor’s attention to detail.

Gautham Vasudev Menon reveals the camaraderie between cast members surprised him

In a recent interview with Dhivya Dharshini, the Vaaranam Aayiram helmer opened up about his experience of working with the actors in Dhruva Natchathiram. He also added that the camaraderie that the actors had surprised him. A loose translation of what he said would be:

“Vinayakan sir is one of the bigger- most difficult actors to deal with because he is very very particular about clothes, and the way he is, and what mood I create for him. And Vikram sir has to be okay with the way Vinayakan sir performs, and shouldn't be worried of being overshadowed. But he was very very cool, in fact, he helped Vinayakan sir out with his make up in multiple scenes on the spot. In a scene where he gets injured, (Vikram) sir was suggesting this could be done, that could be done. So it was a great experience to see everybody coming together. We recently finished some scenes with you (Dhivya Dharshini), Simran ma’am and Raadhika and all, and I was surprised by the camaraderie between the actors, because it was not even close to how hard I assumed it would be.”

Check out the video below:

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram is a spy action film that would reportedly be released in two parts. The first part, titled Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam, features Chiyaan Vikram, Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Arjun Das, Aishwarya Rajesh, and many more.

The film is bankrolled by GVM himself, under the banner Ondraga Entertainments. The music for the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj, while the cinematography work is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. Additional support to the cinematography team is provided by Jomon T. John.

It is also reported that the sequel for the film, titled Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 2, is currently in its post-production stage. However, there is no confirmation regarding this.

ALSO READ: Dhruva Natchathiram: Chiyaan Vikram’s film to hit the theaters on THIS date; Details inside