Gautham Vasudev Menon to team up with Suriya next? Find Out

In his recent social media interaction with fans, ace Kollywood director Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed that he is all set to narrate a story to Suriya. He also revealed that the film will be a musical romance. The story will be about two musicians, Kamal and Kadambari who connect through music and eventually fall in love with each other. While in Vaaranam Aayiram, which was again directed by GVM, Suriya was seen as a guitarist, and it is expected that this new film will show him as a passionate musician.

The director said in an Instagram video, “After Vaaranam Aayiram, actor Surya is ready to lift the guitar once again while the script work is going on. I will be narrating the story to Suriya in another 10 days and if he finds the story exciting, it will come out as a beautiful musical romantic film in which you can see him lifting the guitar again.” If everything goes as per the plan, this film will mark the third collaboration of the duo.

They have previously worked in Vaaranam Aayiram and Kakka Kakka, and both the films turned out to be blockbusters. Meanwhile, Gautham Vasudev Menon is currently busy with the shooting of Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha with Puppy fame actor Varun. He revealed in a video that his most awaited film with Vikram, Dhruva Natchathiram is currently in post-production stage and we can expect to see the film on big screen soon. Suriya, on the other hand, will be seen next in Soorarai Pottru.