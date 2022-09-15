Gautham Vasudev Menon to helm Ram Pothineni's upcoming project; Filmmaker CONFIRMS
Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has confirmed that he will be directing Ram Pothineni for his upcoming project.
Amidst some amazing reviews for Silambasaran TR starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has already confirmed his new project. During a recent media interaction, the director announced that he will be helming The Warriorr star Ram Pothineni next. The maker further added that producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore has been a bridge between him and the actor for a long time.
Previously, Ram Potheneni had quoted during an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, "Too early to discuss as I'm meeting a few other directors also. Nothing concrete as such...had casual meetings with Harish Shankar but eventually, we will do it because we both had been wanting to work for a very long time. Once he has clarity on Pawan Kalyan sir's movie, only then does it make sense for him to discuss further."
In the meantime, Ram Pothineni has commenced work on his forthcoming drama with director Boyapati Sreenu, which has been tentatively named RAPO20. The actor will be making his pan-India debut with this untitled venture and the shoot for the ambitious venture is expected to begin by the end of September. Further details regarding the cast and crew of RAPO20 have not been revealed right now.
It seems like the star is undergoing a massive physical makeover for the film. Going by the most recent pictures of the actor, the star has kept a beard and long hair as part of his latest avatar, along with a bulky demeanor. It further looks like Ram Potheneni is also gaining weight for his new character.
