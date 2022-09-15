Gautham Vasudev Menon to helm Ram Pothineni's upcoming project; Filmmaker CONFIRMS

Amidst some amazing reviews for Silambasaran TR starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has already confirmed his new project. During a recent media interaction, the director announced that he will be helming The Warriorr star Ram Pothineni next. The maker further added that producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore has been a bridge between him and the actor for a long time.

Previously, Ram Potheneni had quoted during an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, "Too early to discuss as I'm meeting a few other directors also. Nothing concrete as such...had casual meetings with Harish Shankar but eventually, we will do it because we both had been wanting to work for a very long time. Once he has clarity on Pawan Kalyan sir's movie, only then does it make sense for him to discuss further."