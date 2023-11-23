Gautham Vasudev Menon to pay over Rs 2 cr as advance in court to release Dhruva Natchathiram; reports

Gautham Vasudev Menon has received a court order in regard to repayment of money to the producer All In Pictures for a movie that did not materialize. The court order has asked Gautham Menon to pay an advance of Rs 2.40 crores as repayment in the court before 10:30 AM tomorrow and release Dhruva Natchathiram on time.

Furthermore, Dhruva Natchathiram is also facing its own financial issues as the movie’s satellite and digital rights, which have value in crores, have not been bought yet, affecting the film’s pre-release business.

Dhruva Natchathiram to release only after court settlement

The court order that arrived today has really left the director in splits over the release of Dhruva Natchathiram. The filmmaker has to abide by the terms given if he has to release his film within the mentioned time.

Moreover, the film has been in the making since 2016, and its release is expected after being in production hell till now. Though the director has said that the time gap of the film does not affect the film’s viewing experience and plot, the repeated delay in the movie can create a lack of interest in the audience.

Interestingly, though Gautham Menon is actively promoting the film through online and offline methods, the lead actor, Chiyaan Vikram, has not been part of any of the promotional events and has refrained from posting anything about the film on social media. The inactiveness of Vikram has sparked a bit of unease in fans, too.

About Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram is a spy action thriller written, produced, and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film, which stars Chiyaan Vikram in the leading role, has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Ritu Varma, R Parthiban, Simran, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vinayakan, and many more.

The film is about a covert spy group, ‘The Basement,’ which consists of trained operatives who are the elites of their respective fields. The film offers music composed by Harris Jayraj, known for his collaborations with the director.

