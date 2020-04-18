Gautham Vasudev Menon urges people to NOT watch two of his super hit movies for THIS reason

Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon yrged his fans in a video, not to watch two of his super hit films - Yennai Arindhal and Acham Yenbadhu Madamayada.

Taking to his social media handle, ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon has requested people not to watch two of his super hit films – Yennai Arindhal and Acham Yenbadhu Madamayada. He stated that the movies might set a bad example to people as the films show the lead actors on voyages. Stating that people might get triggered watching the movies, he requested his fans not to watch them. While celebrities are coming up with motivations and awareness messages, GVM is the first director to request people not to watch his film.

Acham Yenbadhu Madamayada has Simbu aka STR and Manjima Mohan as the lead actors. The running and chasing drama has the lead actors going on a road trip on bike throughout the film. Gautham Menon stated that watching the film might make people wanting to go on such a trip, which would be dangerous given the situation. The film had music by AR Rahman and it had a decent run in theaters.

On the other hand, Yennai Arindhal had Ajith Kumar, Anushka Shetty, and Trisha Krishnan as the lead actors. The cop drama portrays Ajith Kumar traveling all over the country with his little daughter. Meanwhile, Gautham Vasudev’s most awaited film Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta starring Dhanush as the lead actor was released recently. The director has also ventured into acting and both the movies that he starred in – Kannum Kannum Kollaydithal and Trance turned out to be huge hits.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×