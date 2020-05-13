Gayathri Raghuram SLAMS Khushbu Sundar for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Calls her JOKER

Khushbu Sundar posted a series of tweets and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in Hindi. Gayathri Raghuram immediately reacted to Khushbu's Tweets and also called her 'joker'.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Gayathri Raghuram and Khushbu Sundar shared a great friendship at one point of time but their political differences have changed the equation now. Gayathri took to Twitter and slammed Khushbu for slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Tuesday, May 12. "So finally a package.. 10% of GDP. Be ready..we have a long road ahead of steep rise in taxes, taxes and more taxes.. wait n watch for it in future, [sic]" Khushbu Sundar Tweeted over Modi’s speech on Rs 20 lakh crore COVID relief package. Khushbu Sundar posted a series of tweets and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in Hindi.

"And by the way ore oru doubt. #PM nethu yendha mozhi le pesunaar? Those who ask why don't I type in tamil, clowns, Twitter is an international social platform. And if I must type out only in tamil, then #PM should damn speak only Tamil, it being the oldest language, why Hindi?" she tweeted.

And by the way ore oru doubt. #PM nethu yendha mozhi le pesunaar? Those who ask why don’t I type in tamil, clowns, Twitter is an international social platform. And if I must type out only in tamil, then #PM should damn speak only Tamil, it being the oldest language, why Hindi? — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 13, 2020

Khushbu is getting mixed reaction over her hate tweets for Modi and among many, Gayathri Raghuram also slammed her for the same. She also called Khushbu Sundar a ‘JOKER’. Her tweet read, “Joker, u type tanglish u rather type in Tamil itself. Tanglish is not international platform in social media - twitter. Like Papu like booboo.. PM addressed INDIA not only Tamil Nadu.”

Joker, u type tanglish u rather type in Tamil itself. Tanglish is not international platform in social media - twitter. Like Papu like booboo .. PM addressed INDIA not only Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/B1jIQqVHkD — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) May 13, 2020

Gayathri Raghuram and Khusbu Dundar shared a great friendship. However, things changed after Gayatri entered BJP.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is all praise for Modi’s yesterday speech on relief fund. He wrote, "We all agree on 2 things with you Mr. Prime Minister. @PMOIndia .The poor are suffering the most in this crisis and being self reliant is the future.While we welcome the economic package, I will watch out for the details to see how the poorest of my country get their due at last.”

