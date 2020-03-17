Gayathri Raguramm condemns Vijay Sethupathi’s speech during Master’s audio launch

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kollywood actor, dance director and politician Gayathri Raguram took to her Twitter space and condemned Vijay Sethupathi's speech during the audio launch of Vijay starrer Master.

The speech of Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen playing the role of main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master during the film’s audio launch has been making rounds on social media. Among so many things that he said during his speech, he also urged people not to believe in God but to believe in humanity. He also stated that if one is true to his conscience, one does not have to worry about any God. Well, it looks like it did not go well with Gayathri Raguramm.

She took to her Twitter space and Tweeted a series of messages, where she stated that everyone has the right to express their opinions in this democratic country but telling people not to believe in God is not in a good taste. She Tweeted, “Hindus don’t fight Hindus.. muslims don’t fight Muslims. Asking us not to believe god and such ppl was not right. Asking us to believe another human who? Atheism is not humanity they r the fraudsters do great crimes. Instead he should have spoken for peace. I found it provoking.”

Hindus don’t fight Hindus.. muslims don’t fight Muslims. Asking us not to believe god and such ppl was not right. Asking us to believe another human who? Atheism is not humanity they r the fraudsters do great crimes. Instead he should have spoken for peace. I found it provoking. — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) March 17, 2020

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had its audio launched on Saturday. Produced by XB Film Creators, the film has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a key role in the film. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens in October this year.

Credits :Twitter

Read More