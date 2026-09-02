GDN OTT Release: When and where to watch R Madhavan starrer biographical drama online

GDN, starring R. Madhavan in the lead role, was released in theatres on August 7, 2026. Following its theatrical run, the movie is now all set to stream online. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch GDN

GDN is set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming on September 4, 2026. The official update was shared by the team on social media, which read, “Oru manushan oda vaazhkai indha naatu oda varalaaru” (A man's life is the history of this country.)

Apart from the Tamil and Telugu versions, the film will also be available in Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of GDN

GDN follows the extraordinary life of legendary Indian inventor and industrialist Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, popularly known as the “Edison of India.”

Set in 1914, the story begins with a young Naidu who becomes fascinated by a British officer’s motorcycle. After giving away his savings, he works for years to buy the machine, only to dismantle it and study its mechanism once he finally acquires it.

As he grows older, Naidu establishes a successful bus transport empire while continuing to pursue his passion for invention. His ambitions, however, bring him into conflict with business rivals. His frequent travels abroad also create difficulties in his personal life, particularly with his first wife, Chellamma, and later with his second wife, Ranganayaki.

Naidu later establishes international trade connections, develops an indigenous electric motor, and opens a polytechnic college to make education more accessible. However, his achievements are followed by prolonged disputes. In his later years, Naidu continues to defend his principles and his vision for innovation.

Cast and crew of GDN

GDN stars R. Madhavan in the lead role, alongside Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Jayaram, Nandhu, Karunakaran, Thambi Ramaiah, and others in key roles. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film is co-produced by Maddy, Sarita Madhavan, Vijay Moolan, and Varghese Moolan.

Govind Vasantha has composed the music and background score, while Aravind Kamalanathan has handled the cinematography. Bijith Bala has served as the editor.

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