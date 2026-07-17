GDN Release Date: R Madhavan’s biographical drama hits the big screens on August 7

GDN, starring R. Madhavan in the lead role, recently unveiled its trailer, offering a glimpse into the life of Indian inventor GD Naidu. The makers have now confirmed that the film will release in theaters on August 7, 2026.

GDN Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers of GDN confirmed that the film will hit the big screens on August 7. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Story of a Man Driven by Passion… Fueled by Legacy.”

Here’s the post:

Earlier, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, tracing the life of GD Naidu and highlighting the challenges he faced throughout his life and career. Set during the pre-independence era, the film explores his journey as an inventor, entrepreneur, and visionary while showcasing the obstacles he overcame along the way.

The trailer also offers glimpses of his younger years, portraying his unconventional approach and determination as he pursued innovation despite numerous setbacks.

Apart from R. Madhavan, GDN also stars Sathyaraj, Priyamani , Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and several others in key roles. The film's music and background score are composed by Govind Vasantha, while Aravind Kamalanathan serves as the cinematographer. Bijith Bala has handled the editing.

Following its theatrical run, GDN is expected to stream on Netflix, although the makers are yet to announce an official OTT release date. The screenplay has been written by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and R. Madhavan. The film is produced by Varghese Moolan under his banner in association with Tricolour Films, founded by Madhavan and his wife, Sarita.

For those unfamiliar, Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu aka GD Naidu, was an Indian inventor, engineer, and industrial pioneer known for adapting and developing practical, affordable technologies suited to Indian needs.

R. Madhavan’s work front

R. Madhavan was last seen in a key role in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the films also featured Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and others in prominent roles. They were released in theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026, and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

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