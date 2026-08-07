GDN Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching R Madhavan play pioneer G D Naidu on the big screen

R Madhavan’s much-awaited biographical drama GDN has finally arrived in theaters, and fan reactions suggest that the film has struck a chord with audiences. After its release on August 7, several social media users shared their reviews, praising Madhavan’s compelling portrayal of pioneer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu. From his transformation into the legendary figure to the film’s engaging storytelling, the actor’s performance has emerged as one of the biggest highlights among early viewers.

Fan’s flood Twitter with reviews of GDN

A Twitter user called the film ‘excellent’ and wrote, "An Excellent Bio-pic of a great inventor whom, India 🇮🇳 seems to have forgotten – #GDNaidu Apart from his inventions, the movie chronicles his fight against British and Indian tax authorities.. Very engaging from start to finish.. @ActorMadhavan lives the title role.. He has shown perfect variations from 25 years to 75 years.. @officialdushara complements him well."

Another user wrote, "GDN is pure, proud and powerful Indian Cinema at its peak! Thanks, Maddy, for chosing stories that give forgotten Indians the place they deserve in our collective memory. Proud of what you’ve built, and even prouder of the path you’ve chosen and write it so well."

Third social media user posted on Twitter, “Fascinating from start to finish! This film brings the extraordinary life of a pioneer to the limelight brilliantly. A must-watch cinematic experience! #GDNaidu #GDN."

Check out the tweets below:

About GDN

Apart from R Madhavan , GDN also stars Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and several others in key roles. The film's music and background score are composed by Govind Vasantha, while Aravind Kamalanathan serves as the cinematographer. Bijith Bala has handled the editing.

R Madhavan’s work front

R Madhavan was last seen in a key role in Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar and its follow-up, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.



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ALSO READ: GDN Trailer: R Madhavan hits it out with thrilling take on inventor’s biographical drama