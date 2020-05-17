Geetha Govindam: Not Vijay Deverakonda, but Allu Arjun was the first choice for the movie; Did you know?

Geetha Govindam was originally offered to stylish star Allu Arjun. However, the role went to Vijay Deverakonda after Bunny rejected the offer.

There are times when many stars have rejected certain movies that went on to become huge hits. We can take multiple examples in this regard. One such movie happens to be the 2018 romantic comedy-drama Geetha Govindam. Very few people are aware of this fact that the project was initially offered to stylish star Allu Arjun. Yes, that’s right! It so happened that the movie’s director first narrated the script to Allu Aravind post which they approached the actor.

However, despite liking the script, Bunny rejected the offer and the same role then went to Vijay Deverakonda and the rest is history. The movie co-starring Rashmika Mandanna became a commercial success. On the other hand, Allu Arjun apparently rejected this offer because he had already created a mass image with the action drama Sarrainodu because of which he thought the movie lovers will not accept him in the romantic comedy-drama (implying Geetha Govindam). And thus, Bunny lost his chance of featuring in the movie.

Currently, on the professional front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa which has been co-produced by Y. Naveen and directed by Sukumar. It also features Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapati Babu, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play the role of the lead antagonist but he backed out from the movie later due to unknown reasons. As of now, Bobby Simha will be reportedly replacing the Laabam actor in Pushpa.

