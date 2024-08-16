Geetha Govindam turns 6: Revisiting unmatched onscreen chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna charmed their fans with the groundbreaking film Geetha Govindam in 2018. Directed by Parasuram, the movie recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, and it's clear that audiences still adore it. With its engaging romantic storyline and the flawless chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika, Geetha Govindam has truly made a memorable mark on the hearts of many.

Recently, some candid movie stills of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) from Geetha Govindam.

One look at the frames and one is left mesmerized by the astounding chemistry visible between the leads, who quite phenomenally nailed their roles as Geetha and Vijay respectively.

Apart from Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have starred in a few more films together that are now hailed by many as some of the unforgettable classics in South Cinema, such as Dear Comrade. Besides that, Rashmika is rumored to be a part of Vijay’s upcoming film VD12.

For the unversed, various speculations suggest that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are allegedly dating one another. Their visible chemistry in real life and apparent pictures from the same backgrounds fuel the rumors continually. However, the duo have never really commented on the matter.

Back on August 2, 2024, Rashmika Mandanna had reacted to the scintillating look of Vijay Deverakonda from the poster of his upcoming film VD 12. It seemed the diva like many of his fans could not stop from gushing over his handsome looks.

Advertisement

She penned “Madness” followed by a fire emoticon to express herself on social media.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12 (working title) would hit the theaters on March 28, 2025. Rashmika on the other hand, has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Pushpa 2: The Rule, Chhava, Sikandar and Kubera.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai expresses joy at daughter Aadya's wish to spend time with her father on Independence Day: 'I was so happy'