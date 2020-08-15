Geetha Govindam turns two: Fans share their favourite moment from Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna's film

Apart from entertaining the audience, Geetha Govindam also highlighted the importance of relationships and it came as an eye-opener for parents to look after their kids’ growth.

Today marks the second year of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Geetha Govindam. The film marked the debut pairing of Vijay and Rashmika and they totally rocked it. The Parasuram-directorial earned more than Rs 103 crore worldwide. Tollywood movie buffs have identified the film as one of the best romantic comedy entertainers. The film also marked the first collaboration of Vijay and Parasuram.

Apart from entertaining the audience, Geetha Govindam also highlighted the importance of relationships and it came as an eye-opener for parents to look after their kids’ growth. The film narrates the story of a young lecturer, who wishes to get married. He falls in love with an independent woman Geetha. The film had music composed by Gopi Sundar and all the songs turned out to be hit though the film did not shine brightly at the Box Office. Let’s have a look at how fans are celebrating the film as the film today.

#2YearsForBBGeethaGovindam 2 years for @TheDeverakonda 's Sensational Blockbuster #GeethaGovindam

The best combo far #VDK & @iamRashmika The 4th Highest grosser of 2018

Career Highest Grosser of Vijay Deverakonda

Sensational hit in USA@vijaydeverakond @VDOFOFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/LboFTi0beC — Akshay S Kumar (@akshaym1785_m) August 15, 2020

S Manikandan, cranked the camera, while Marthand K Venkatesh edited the flick which was bankrolled by Allu Aravind under the banner of Geetha Arts. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover and his next film is Fighter. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu. She will be next seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Parasuram, on the other hand, is directing Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

