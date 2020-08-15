  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Geetha Govindam turns two: Fans share their favourite moment from Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna's film

Apart from entertaining the audience, Geetha Govindam also highlighted the importance of relationships and it came as an eye-opener for parents to look after their kids’ growth.
7878 reads Mumbai
Geetha Govindam turns two: Fans share their favourite moment from Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna's filmGeetha Govindam turns two: Fans share their favourite moment from Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna's film

Today marks the second year of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Geetha Govindam. The film marked the debut pairing of Vijay and Rashmika and they totally rocked it. The Parasuram-directorial earned more than Rs 103 crore worldwide. Tollywood movie buffs have identified the film as one of the best romantic comedy entertainers. The film also marked the first collaboration of Vijay and Parasuram.

Apart from entertaining the audience, Geetha Govindam also highlighted the importance of relationships and it came as an eye-opener for parents to look after their kids’ growth. The film narrates the story of a young lecturer, who wishes to get married. He falls in love with an independent woman Geetha. The film had music composed by Gopi Sundar and all the songs turned out to be hit though the film did not shine brightly at the Box Office. Let’s have a look at how fans are celebrating the film as the film today.

Check out their Tweets here:

Also Read: Good Luck Sakhi Teaser: Keerthy Suresh starrer and Nagesh Kukunoor directorial promises a fun filled treat

S Manikandan, cranked the camera, while Marthand K Venkatesh edited the flick which was bankrolled by Allu Aravind under the banner of Geetha Arts. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover and his next film is Fighter. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu. She will be next seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Parasuram, on the other hand, is directing Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement