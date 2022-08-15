Geetha Govindam: Vijay Deverakonda celebrates as his romantic comedy with Rashmika Mandanna turns 4

It might be a little difficult to believe, but Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's first film together, Geetha Govindam has turned 4 today. Marking the new milestone of his romantic comedy, the Liger star took to Instagram and shared a poster of the laughter ride along with the words, "4 Years :) #Geetha Govindam." Released on Independence Day 2018, the project turned out to be a huge commercial success. This Parasuram's directorial also garnered praise for the direction and the performance of the leads.

The project follows the life of a young lecturer Vijay Govind (Vijay Deverakonda), who wants to get married. He ends up falling in love with an independent woman Geetha (Rashmika Mandanna). These two get on the wrong foot and Vijay tries his best to clear the misunderstandings and convince her of his true feelings. The film's cast further included Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Nagendra Babu in supporting roles, along with the rest.

Backed by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 Pictures, Gopi Sundar rendered the music for Geetha Govindam. While Marthand K. Venkatesh took care of the editing, S. Manikandan handled the camera work.

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be dating for some time now. Although, neither of them has confirmed anything about it. He recently talked about his bond with his rumored girlfriend in a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, "We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so bond develops quicker."

