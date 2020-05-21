Genelia D'Souza to essay the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in Lucifer's Telugu remake?

As per the latest reports, Genelia D'Souza will be playing Chiranjeevi's sister in the Telugu remake of Lucifer. Read on for further details.

It seems like the news and gossips related to the Telugu remake of Lucifer are never-ending! As reported earlier, it is said that Genelia D’Souza will be playing a significant role in the Chiranjeevi starrer. The actress who has shown her acting prowess both in Bollywood and South movies has taken a long hiatus from acting ever since her marriage. Genelia was last seen in the 2012 Telugu movie Naa Ishtam post which she did a few cameos in other movies.

Now, the latest buzz is that the Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actress will be playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in the much-awaited movie. However, an official confirmation is still awaited on the part of the makers as well as Genelia D’Souza. The actress tied the knot with Riteish Deshmukh back in 2012 and the two of them are now the doting parents of two children, Riaan and Rahyl. Well, as of now, everyone is waiting to see Genelia on the big screen one again.

Talking about the Telugu remake of Lucifer, it has been directed by Sujeeth and has been making headlines ever since its inception. The original movie starring Mohanlal was declared a blockbuster hit and now the same has been expected from the Chiranjeevi starrer too. The latter will begin with the shooting schedule of this project once he completes Acharya that has been bankrolled by his son Ram Charan. He will be seen alongside Kajal Aggarwal in this movie.

