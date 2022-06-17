Genelia D'Souza to play a big-shot CEO in her Tollywood comeback film?

Genelia D'Souza, who ruled Tollywood a couple of years back, is all set to make a grand comeback in the Telugu cinema. She will return to the silver screens with the Kannada-Telugu untitled bilingual drama. Kireeti, the son of former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy will be making his screen debut in the flick.

Coming to Genelia D'Souza, part in her next, it is believed that she has been offered the role of CEO of a software company in the film. Also, sources suggest that the makers will soon make the news of her role official.

Kireeti will be seen romancing the Pelli SandaD fame actress Sree Leela in his first Telugu drama. Billed as an action-based romantic drama, the movie will also have veteran Kannada actor Ravichandra in one of the primary roles.

Radha Krishna will don the director's cap for the film, which will be bankrolled by Sai Korrapati under the banner of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner. Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for the bilingual venture, and Baahubali fame lensman K Senthil Kumar will take care of the cinematography.

Speaking about her much-awaited comeback, the actress was quoted saying, “It’s been 10 years since I was away from acting. Finally, I am back with this movie. It's a very special project. Good luck with the acting debut of Kireeti. The film has a great producer and a wonderful cast. It feels like I’m a newcomer, as coming back to sets after ages and working with this young team.”

This yet-to-be-titled flick was launched with a grand ceremony a while back with SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, Genelia D'Souza who is enjoying marital bliss and motherhood right now was last seen in the 2012 film Naa Ishtam. It has been a decade since the star was last seen in a Telugu film.

Also Read: Madhu Shalini ties the knot with beau Gokul Anand in the presence of family and friends; See pic