Genelia D'Souza to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in the Telugu remake of Lucifer?

The Telugu remake of the blockbuster hit Lucifer will be helmed by Saaho director Sujeeth.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Genelia D'Souza could make a comeback to Telugu films with the remake of Lucifer. Previously, it was reported that south megastar Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of Lucifer, which was originally played by Mohanlal. The Telugu remake of the blockbuster hit Lucifer will be helmed by Saaho director Sujeeth. Previous news reports suggested that the Baahubali actor Prabhas had suggested Sujeeth's name for the director's job. Many names came forward for the female lead's role.

But, now the latest news update suggests that Genelia D'Souza will be returning to Telugu films with the lead role in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the Telugu remake of Lucifer. The original film was helmed by actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Mohanlal starrer proved to be a super hit film at the box office. Now, the fans and audience members would like to see what the Telugu remake of Lucifer has to offer. Bommarillu, Dhee, and Ready are some Telugu films which featured Genelia D'Souza as the female lead.

The original film with Mohanlal in the lead was a political drama and the fans and film audiences gave the film thundering responses. The south megastar Chiranjeevi will start work on the Lucifer remake once he completes the Koratala Siva directorial called Acharya. This film will have a social message as its central idea as per the news reports.

(ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Anniversary special: The couple's love story will leave you in awe)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×