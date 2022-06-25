'Gentleman' Naga Chaitanya lets Raashii Khanna 'own it & not bend' in heels for photos at Thank You promotions

Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna are busy promoting their upcoming film Thank You, which has been postponed from June 8 to 22. The film was originally scheduled to release on 8 of this month but the makers announced yesterday that they decided to postpone it to 22. Although the reason has not been mentioned for postponement, the promotions are still going ok full swing, and look like the lead pair is also fun between the shots too. Yes, Raashii Khanna shared a fun BTS clip from their promotions of Thank you with Naga Chaitanya on her Instagram handle.

In the video, Raashii Khanna is seen posing with Naga Chaitanya for a pic, However, as the diva wore heels, she is seen bending down to Chay's height to get a perfect shot. But the actor let her own up to her heels and asked her not to bend while they click the pic.

Sharing the video on her social media, Raashii Khanna called Naga Chaitanya gentlemen and wrote, "When I wear some four inches heels and @chayakkineni being the gentleman he is, asks me to own it and not bend! #thankyou."

Thank You is directed by Vikram K Kumar. This movie marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram K Kumar after Manam and the web series Dhootha, which is under process. While Raashii Khanna and Malvika Nair are the leading ladies, Avika Gor and Sushanth Reddy will be seen in pivotal roles. The story is penned by BVS Ravi. Thank You is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Thank You will follow the life of Abhi played by Naga Chaitanya, a hockey player, who is also an ardent fan of superstar Mahesh Babu. The teaser showed shows the journey of Naga Chaitanya as Abhi from a fun-loving man to a cold-hearted person.