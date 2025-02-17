Get-Set Baby release date, storyline, full star cast: Here's everything you need to know about Unni Mukundan starrer

Get-Set Baby is an upcoming comedy-drama film featuring Unni Mukundan in the lead role. The movie has already been receiving a lot of positive responses from the audience, thanks to the success of Marco. As the movie is gearing up for its grand release in a few days, let's find out more about the Vinay Govind directorial.

Get-Set Baby release date and star cast

Get-Set Baby is going to make its theatrical debut on February 21. The movie is directed by Vinay Govind, with a screenplay written by Y. V. Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran. The film is produced by Sajiv Soman, Suunil Jain, and Prakshali Jain.

The cast features Unni Mukundan, Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Shyam Mohan in prominent roles. Cinematography is by Alex J. Pulickal, while editing is handled by Arju Benn. The film's music is composed by Sam C. S.

Get-Set Baby runtime and certification

Details about the runtime and certification of Get-Set Baby are not out yet. However, it is touted to be a family entertainer.

Get-Set Baby trailer and plot

Get-Set Baby has generated a lot of buzz, especially after the success of Marco and the trailer gives viewers a sneak peek without revealing too much.

Unni Mukundan stars as a gynecologist. The trailer suggests the film will address issues around sexual health stigma and may touch on surrogacy. Nikhila Vimal, the female lead, and Unni Mukundan seem to have a conflict, likely stemming from misunderstandings. However, the latter's growing success as a gynecologist brings him enemies who try to sabotage his career.

Overall, the trailer hints that Get-Set Baby will be a fun and exciting family film. With its humor, it looks set to be a great watch for the weekend.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Are you excited to watch the Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal starrer Get-Set Baby in theaters on February 21? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.