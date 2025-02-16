Get Set Baby Trailer OUT: 'Gynaecologist' Unni Mukundan’s hilarious take on health awareness comes with a strong message

Unni Mukundan is riding high on the success of his latest film, Marco, which was released in December last year. Now, the actor is set to take theaters by storm. Yet again, but this time with a family entertainer titled Get Set Baby.

Right from the time it was announced, Get Set Baby, helmed by Vishnu Govind, has carried a lot of expectations from cinephiles around the country. The success of Marco has just added to the hype. In the latest update, the makers have finally dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the film.

Check out the film’s trailer below:

The trailer, which spans 2 minutes and 6 seconds, gives the audience a basic glimpse into the film, without revealing too much about the plot. From the trailer, it is revealed that Unni Mukundan plays a gynaecologist and that the film is likely to talk about the stigma surrounding sexual health. Furthermore, it is also inferred from the trailer that the film is likely to follow a tale of surrogacy as well.

The trailer also shows Nikhila Vimal, the female lead, and Unni Mukundan seem to have an ego clash, which most likely arose out of misunderstandings. It is also understood that Unni Mukundan goes on to be a successful gynaecologist, and that his success led to external forces or “enemies” as they are referred to in the trailer, attempting to bring him down.

One thing that is evident from the trailer is that Get Set Baby is gearing up to be an exhilarating family entertainer, filled with hilarious moments, and thus promises to be a perfect weekend stressbuster. The film, as mentioned earlier, has been helmed by Vishnu Govind, and features an ensemble cast including Shyam Mohan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Johny Antony and many more apart from Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal.

Coming to the technical side of the film, YV Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran have penned the script for the film, while Sajiv Soman, Suunil Jain, and Prakshali Jain have bankrolled the project under the banner of Skanda cinemas and Kingsmen Productions.

Furthermore, Sam CS has composed the music for the film, while Alex J Pulickal and Arju Benn have taken care of the film’s cinematography and editing. Get Set Baby is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21st, Friday.