Get-Set Baby Twitter Review: Is Unni Mukundan’s comedy drama worth watching? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Unni Mukundan starrer Get-Set Baby hit the big screens today, February 21. Directed by Vinay Govind, the movie has been receiving good responses from viewers so far. If you are also planning to watch this Malayalam comedy drama in theaters, continue reading to check out the Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

Viewers found Unni Mukundan's latest film after Marco impressive. They praised his ability to switch genres and adapt his acting style. Sam C.S's music and Nikhila Vimal's performance also received appreciation. Many felt it was an entertaining film, especially for families.

Some other viewers felt it was a simple and feel-good film with a meaningful message. They found the screenplay engaging, with humor and emotions working well.

According to netizens, Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal delivered excellent performances, while the rest of the cast also did well. Technically, the film was impressive. Sam CS's work stood out, and many believed the BGM was the backbone of the movie.

A few moviegoers also felt that Get-Set Baby had a simple plot executed perfectly by the team. They praised the on-screen chemistry between Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal. The comedy scenes were well-received, and the music department was appreciated. The first half was engaging, while the second half impressed even more.

"A very simple feel good film.. Unni Mukundan & Nikhila Vimal's performances were good.. BGM really a backbone for this movie initial hour of movie was good enough without any dull moments !! Each character had some importance to the film. The 2nd half of the movie screenplay was flat with some flaws & underwhelming scenes.. emotions worked well in last 20 mins," read another review.

Check out more reviews below:

Get-Set Baby is directed by Vinay Govind and written by Y. V. Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran. The film is backed by producers Sajiv Soman, Suunil Jain, and Prakshali Jain. It features Unni Mukundan, Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Shyam Mohan in key roles. Alex J. Pulickal handles the cinematography, while Arju Benn is in charge of editing.

If you have already watched Get-Set Baby, then do share your review with us in the comments below.