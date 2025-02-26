Get Set Baby: Unni Mukundan, Nikhila Vimal starrer comedy-drama set to release in the UK on THIS date

Unni Mukundan has taken the Kerala box office by storm—first with the release of his action thriller Marco, and now with the comedy-drama Get Set Baby. The film hit the silver screens on February 21st and has garnered positive responses from both fans and critics alike.

In the latest update, the film’s makers have confirmed that Get Set Baby is all set for a theatrical release in the United Kingdom and Europe. The announcement was made via the film’s official social media handles, where they shared the film’s poster along with the caption: “Get set, Baby; all set to release in the UK & Europe on Feb 28!”

Check out the post below:

Get Set Baby follows the story of Dr. Arjun Balakrishnan (Unni Mukundan), a gynecologist who starts an IVF business. The film features a star-studded cast, including Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shyam Mohan, Johny Antony, Surabhi Lakshmi, and many more in crucial roles.

On the technical side, the film has been helmed by Vinay Govind, known for films like Kili Poyi and Kohinoor. The screenplay has been penned by Y.V. Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran, while Sajiv Soman, Suunil Jain, and Prakshali Jain have bankrolled the project. Furthermore, Alex J. Pulickal has handled cinematography, with Arju Benn taking care of the film’s editing.

Regarding Unni Mukundan’s upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in the Malayalam drama film Mindiyum Paranjum. The film, directed by Arun Bose, features a cast including Aparna Balamurali, Jaffar Idukki, and Jude Anthany Joseph, among others.

The script for Mindiyum Paranjum has been penned by Arun Bose and Mridul George, while Madhu Ambat has handled the cinematography. Kiran Das is in charge of editing, while Sooraj S. Kurup has composed the film’s music. The film is expected to be released later this year.

As for Nikhila Vimal, the actress is confirmed to be a part of Febin Sidharth’s drama film Pennu Case. Additionally, it is speculated that she will also be part of Vinay Govind’s next film, Thaaram, which is rumored to feature Sai Pallavi, Vinay Forrt, and more.