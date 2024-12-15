Ghaati release date OUT: Anushka Shetty starrer crime drama to hit big screens on THIS day

Anushka Shetty is set to star in Krish Jagarlamudi's upcoming directorial Ghaati. The movie will showcase the Baahubali actress in a never-seen-before avatar. Recently, the makers revealed the release date along with an intense poster.

Ghaati is scheduled to hit the big screens on Friday, April 18, 2025. Announcing the same, the makers wrote, "'The Queen', at her best, will reign at the box office. #Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 18th APRIL, 2025. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam."

The first teaser of Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty, was released by UV Creations to celebrate the actress's 43rd birthday. The intense clip showcased Anushka in a fierce new avatar.

In the teaser, Anushka, dressed in a sari and wielding a sickle, boards a bus in a rural setting. Her character, belonging to a tribal community, is seen with silver anklets and tattooed feet. A gripping scene follows as she beheads an adversary, blood splattering across her face.

She then walks away carrying the severed head. The teaser ends with a close-up of Anushka with a cigar. Ghaati is described as a raw and intense crime drama set in the valleys of India. The film tells the story of a woman who transforms from a victim to a criminal mastermind.

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "Prepare for the mighty queen’s rightful return to power and her reign over the #GHAATI. #GhaatiGlimpse out now. Happy Birthday to 'The Queen' #AnushkaShetty. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam."

After the massive success of Baahubali, Anushka Shetty continued to impress with roles in regional films including Nishabdham and Bhaagamathie. Following a hiatus, she made a comeback after three years with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

In Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Anushka plays a feminist who is determined to stay single. Naveen, on the other hand, portrays a man who dreams of a committed relationship. Despite their differing views on love, the two characters meet and form an instant connection. Those who haven't seen the film can now stream it on Netflix.

