Ghajini twins: Suriya and Aamir Khan take a selfie at Kamal Haasan’s birthday bash

Actors Suriya and Aamir Khan were spotted together posing for a pic yesterday during Kamal Haasan’s birthday party. The picture which was taken by cinematographer Ravi Chandran features both the Ghajini actors sharing a moment.

The picture showcases both the actors sharing a bright happy moment with each other during the birthday bash and seems to have taken the internet by storm by both of their fans. Ravi Chandran shared this picture on his official Instagram handle as a story.

Official story by DOP Ravi Chandran