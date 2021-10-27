Ghani Anthem: Varun Tej's intense role speaks about his passion & hardwork; Suniel Shetty is full of energy

Ghani starring Varun Tej is one of the much-anticipated Telugu films. Varun Tej's massive body transformation for his role in the film has already left the audience stunned. Now, the makers have released Ghani Anthem that gives us a glimpse of his intense role as a boxer. Also, Suniel Shetty who plays his trainer in the film looks full of energy.

Lyrics by Ramjogayya Sastry and sung by Aditya Iyengar, Sri Krishna, Sai Charan and Prudhvi Chandra, Ghani Anthem has adrenaline-pumping music in it. The background score by S Thaman definitely needs special mention. Sharing the song on Twitter, Varun Tej wrote, "A lot of effort went into making this film and this song is a small peek into that."

WATCH Ghani Anthem below:

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a dance number that is said to be catchy and has an interesting place in the narrative. The choreographer duo Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat have choreographed the number. Ghani is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and also stars Bollywood actress Saiee M. Manjrekar.

The action sequences in Ghani have been choreographed by Larnell Stovall, known for his works in the American Civil War, Captain America and more.

Ghani will release in theatres on December 3, 2021.

