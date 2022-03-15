Ghani: Gear up for the power-packed trailer of Varun Tej's sports film on March 17

Varun Tej's Ghani is the most awaited and anticipated film in Tollywood. The film has been a major buzzkill despite the huge expectations due to the constant postponement. Now, the makers announced that the trailer of Ghani will be out on March 17, at 10:30 AM.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a video featuring Varun Tej in his role as boxer with the Thaman's BGM to announce the big news. Fans are excited for the trailer as Varun underwent hardcore training and the background music is already a hit among music lovers.

Varun Tej-starrer Ghani, which was supposed to release in theatres on February 25, has been postponed, making the way clear for Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak at ticket windows

Ghani, a high intense sports drama film stars Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles while Naveen Chandra plays the antagonist. Upendra, Jagapathi Babu, Nadiya and Suniel Shetty will be seen in significant roles. Ghani is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati.

Also Read: Varun Tej misses his Spain trip; Shares his throwback PIC in beige overcoat along with a heartfelt note