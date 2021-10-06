Ghani Glimpse: Varun Tej's first punch is powerful with intense background score; Release date out

Varun Tej will be seen next in a sports drama titled Ghani. Today, the makers shared a small glimpse video of Varun Tej and also announced the release date. While the first punch of Varun Tej as Ghani looks powerful, the background score by S Thaman needs special mention. Ghani will release in theatres on December 3, 2021.

Sharing the glimpse video on Twitter, Varun Tej wrote, "When Passion Meets Emotion,the impact is beyond Imagination!! Presenting the first punch of GhaniBoxing glove. Coming to knock you out on December 3rd 2021!"

When Passion Meets Emotion,

the impact is beyond Imagination!! Presenting the first punch of

Ghanihttps://t.co/PzrXypPG0P Coming to knock you out on December 3rd 2021!#GhaniFirstPunch#TeamGhani#Ghani — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) October 6, 2021

Varun Tej will be seen in the role of a boxer in Ghani and underwent rigorous training by an Olympic champion Boxer, Tony Jeffries, to do justice to the role. The shoot of the recently got wrapped up and are bust with post-production work. The actor has been dubbing for the film daily and sharing pics on Instagram.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Saiee Manjrekar is the female lead and Naveen Chandra is the antagonist of the film. Ghani has an enviable cast of Jagapati Babu and Suniel Shetty in crucial roles. The film is also a maiden production venture of Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh, under the Renaissance Pictures banner. The action sequences in Ghani will be choreographed by Larnell Stovall, known for his works in the American Civil War, Captain America and more.

Ghani was earlier slated to be released in movie theaters on July 30th, 2021 but got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the film is set to release in December.