Ghani Pre-Release Event: Allu Arjun and Varun Tej share candid moments; Check out the fun photos

The grand pre-release event of Varun Tej’s forthcoming sports drama, Ghani took place in Visakhapatnam recently. Pushpa star Allu Arjun attended the event as chief guest along with Andhra Pradesh Minister Avanthi Srinivas. Some pictures of the two stars from the celebration have surfaced on social media. Both the stars, Allu Arjun and Varun Tej were seen having a gala time as they twinned in black.

During his speech, Ghani director Kiran Korrapati thanked everyone for helping him realise his dream of becoming a director. He gave a special mention to Varun Tej and applauded the actor for his hard work.

Check out the pictures below:

Allu Arjun said that he has already seen the movie. He claimed that he liked the action drama and assured that everyone would feel the same after watching the movie. The fans will get to watch Ghani on the big screens soon on 8 April.

Now coming to the film’s cast, Saiee Manjrekar will be the leading lady in the flick, while Upendra, Sunil Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra and Nadhiya play crucial roles. S Thaman is the music composer for the project. Produced by Allu Bobby and Siddhu Mudda under the banner of Renaissance Pictures, Geeta Arts is presenting the venture.

Varun Tej will be seen as a boxer in his next. The actor underwent major training to prepare himself for the role. To enhance the cinematic experience, the makers also roped in Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall as the action choreographer.

