Ghani: Producers of Varun Tej starrer make a major announcement on film's release date
It seems like Varun Tej starrer Ghani is heading the RRR way. The makers have announced that the sports drama will either release on 25 February or 4 March. This decision has been taken in keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation.
