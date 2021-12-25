Ghani release date out: Varun Tej Konidela starrer to be out on March 18, 2022

Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela has shared the release date of his upcoming sports drama Ghani. The Tholi Prema star shared the update on his Instagram handle. He posted it along with the caption, “Giving you my word, It’s worth the wait!” The poster from Ghani shows Varun Tej in the ring donning a rugged look.

Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, the film stars Varun Tej in title character with actors Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra playing pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company, the project has been delayed multiple times owing to the pandemic, but now the film is finally hitting the silver screens on March 18, 2022. S Thaman has composed for Varun Tej Konidela’s film with cinematography by George C. Williams. The actor prepared to play his role by training under former England boxer Tony Jeffries, who bagged the Bronze Medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Check out the posr below:

Varun will also be part of the second installment in the Fun and Frustration franchise. Titled F3: Fun and Frustration, the film has been penned and helmed by Anil Ravipudi. Financed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film stars Venkatesh, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead. All of them will reprise their roles from the previous film. Owing to COVID-19, the release got delayed but now the film is staled to release theatrically on April 29, 2022.

