Ghani Trailer: Varun Tej packs the punch with his boxing stint; It's a battle of emotions in the ring

Varun Tej’s upcoming sports drama Ghani is one of the most anticipated films for Summer 2022. Today, the unveiled the trailer of Ghani on social media and it packs a punch with boxing stint, romance, mother sentiments, emotions and etc. The actor shows win is the only that matters to him and every match is a do-or-die situation.

Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress in the film. Naveen Chandra played the antagonist. Upendra, Jagapathi Babu, Nadiya and Suniel Shetty played prominent roles. The film is directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Allu Bobby and Siddhu Mudda under the banner of Renaissance Pictures. Geeta Arts is presenting the film. Thaman S composed the music.