Ghani Twitter Review: Did Varun Tej's boxing film live up to the expectations? Check out audiences reaction

Varun Tej's much-awaited film Ghani released in theatres today after much postponement. The film carried a huge buzz due to the massive physical transformation the actor underwent and the music. but seems like Ghani couldn't stand up to the expectations as the film is receiving a lukewarm response.

Several fans and followers of the star flocked to theatres with their family members and friends to watch the film and shared their reviews on social media. While some users were highly disappointed after watching the film others mentioned that the film was slow-paced and was quite boring to watch. However, the film's music composed by S Thaman has impressed the audiences. Netizens hailed Varun Tej's hard work and dedication for the boxer role but couldn't feel much presence of female lead Saiee Manjrekar in the film.

Have a look at some Ghani Twitter reviews

Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, the movie featured Varun Tej essaying the titular role of Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani alongside other prominent actors playing significant roles namely Saiee Manjrekar as Maya, Upendra as Vikramaditya, Jagapathi Babu as Eswarnath, Suniel Shetty as Vijender Sinha, Naveen Chandra as Aadi, Naresh, Tanikella Bharani among others.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej says 'without fans, an actor has nothing in his domain'; Calls Ghani training 'daunting'