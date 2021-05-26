Ghani: Varun Tej gears up for the next schedule; Hollywood stunt masters on board

Due to the second wave of Coronavirus, the makers of Varun Tej starrer Ghani have put the shooting of the film on hold and it will resume once the situation is back to normal.

Varun Tej starrer Ghani, which marks the directorial debut of Kiran Korrapati has been in the news since its inception. Varun Tej's first look from the upcoming sports drama has already set high curiosity among the moviegoers. Due to the second wave of Coronavirus, the makers of Varun Tej starrer have put the shooting of the film on hold and it will resume once the situation is back to normal. Meanwhile, Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg, the Hollywood stunt masters who have previously worked on 'Titans' and the Bollywood movie 'Sulthan', will work on Varun's action portions.

Giving an update, producer Sidhu Mudda said, "Seventy percent of the shoot of 'Ghani' has been completed. The next schedule will be commenced once the second wave subsides. The film has the backdrop of boxing. During the ongoing lockdown, Varun Tej is practising boxing. In the upcoming schedule, besides action portions, crucial sequences on Varun Tej and other major cast members will be canned. Our Art Director has designed a huge stadium set for the purpose. Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg, the Hollywood stunt masters who have previously worked on 'Titans' and the Bollywood movie 'Sulthan', will work on the action portions. Once the schedule is over, we will announce the release date of 'Ghani'."

Allu Aravind is presenting this sports drama, which is produced by Sidhu Mudda of Renaissance Films and Allu Bobby of Allu Bobby Company. The awaited film is in the production stage.

Bollywood actress Saiee Mukerjee is the female lead while Upendra, Suneil Shetty and Naveen Chandra are playing pivotal roles. Music sensation SS Thaman has done the music. George C Williams is the director of photography of this film.

