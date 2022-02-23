Ghani: Varun Tej starrer postponed release to avoid clash with Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak on February 25

Varun Tej's much-awaited sports film Ghani, which was scheduled to hit the theaters on February 25, got postponed again. The makers shared a statement to announce that they have decided to postpone the film again to avoid a clash at the box office with Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak.

The makers of the Ghani took to Twitter and shared a statement, which reads, "We are overwhelmed with the love you are showering on Ghani. Your encouragement motivates us to keep moving forward with faith in these tough times. As Bheemla Nayak is going to hit the cinemas on Feb 25th, we are pushing the release date of Ghani. New release date will be announced soon. We are equally excited as fans and ready to experience the powerful storm of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan garu on big screens."

Ghani has been waiting to see the light for a very long time. The film had been postponed numerous times because of COVID-19 and other reasons. Well, yet again, a new release date is expected to be announced soon.

Ghani is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Allu Bobby under the banner of Allu Bobby Company and Renaissance pictures. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Salee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Naveen Chandra and Tanikella Bharani. The music is composed by Thaman S.

Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak also stars Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The trailer was released recently and fans went gaga with the power-punch performances.

