Ghani: Varun Tej's powerpacked teaser with Ram Charan's voiceover; Nithiin, Sai Dharam Tej & more heap praises

Varun Tej's upcoming film Ghani is one of the most upcoming anticipated sports dramas. Today, the teaser of Ghani has been released and it promises an action-packed performance. In the voiceover of cousin and actor Ram Charan, Varun Tej as a boxer in his chiselled body is a perfect visual treat.

The one-minute nine seconds clip begins with the introduction of Varun Tej's Ghani, a boxer with a pumped-up body, followed by a series of fight sequences. While the music and visuals stunned the viewers, Ram Charan's voiceover as the narrator stole the show. It's not just fans who are impressed with Varun and Ghani's teaser, celebs like Nithiin, Sai Dharam Tej, Anil Ravipudu and more are heaping praises on Varun Tej, Ram Charan's intriguing voiceover and power-packed punches.

Check out celebs reactions here:

Woww!! lookin great darlingg!! all the super best to the entire team https://t.co/BRCuDZ6DgO — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) November 15, 2021

Ghani z here to BLAST

Best wishes… https://t.co/jJ5Yf0mXld — RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) November 15, 2021

Ghani is a boxing-based sports drama directed by Kiran Korrapati Saiee Manjrekar plays the love interest of Varun Tej while Naveen Chandra will be seen as the antagonist. While Suneil Shetty will portray Varun Tej's coach Vikramaditya, Upendra will essay Vijender Sinha along with Jagapathi Babu, and Nadiya feature in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Ram Charan drives away Monday blues with a sun kissed PHOTO in a comfy look as kickstarts his new week

Music is composed by S Thaman and produced by Siddu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures. Ghani is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 24th December.