Ghibran lauds Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh’s Ka Pae Rana Singam; Calls it an important Kollywood film

Music director Ghibran took to his Twitter profile and stated that the film Ka Pae Ranasingh is an important movie for Kollywood, while revealing that the post-production work for the film has been started.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and critically acclaimed actor Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam is an upcoming film, directed by P Virumandi. The film is based on real events, and it had music by composer Ghibran. On Sunday, Ghibran watched the film to compose BGM. Taking to Twitter, he lauded the film and the brilliant acting of the lead cast members. He also stated that the film is an important one in Tamil cinema and that he was happy and proud to a part of it.

He wrote on Twitter, "Saw #KaPaeRanaSingam and started working on the BG Score for the movie. After #Aramm, this is one of the very important movies in Tamil Cinema and I'm really happy n proud to be a part of it... brilliant performances by Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Sethupathi." Produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner KJR Studios, the film has Peter Hein to compose stunt sequences. Makers of Ka Pae Ranasingam wrapped up its final schedule in October last year.

wow thank u so much @GhibranOfficial waiting — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a bunch of other films in his kitty including Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master. Vijay will be seen playing the lead actor in the film, while Vijay Sethupathi will be the main antagonist. He has also been roped in to play the lead actor in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film has Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara as the female leads.

Credits :Twitter

