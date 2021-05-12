  1. Home
Ghilli actor Maran succumbs to Covid 19 at 48

In the past few weeks, the South Indian film industry has lost a lot of talented actors and filmmakers due to the novel Coronavirus. Actor Maran's demise is yet another shocker.
Popular Tamil supporting actor and stunt man Maran passed away today morning, May 12, due to COVID-19 complications. He was 48. Known for his roles in the films like Ghilli and Kuruvi, Kollywood actor Maran hailed from Naththam in Chengalpet district. The news of his demise has left fans and the entire Tamil film industry in shock. As per rules, none of his family members or closed ones will be allowed to see him as he was COVID-19 positive. His mortal remains will be cremated by the Corporation officials. Meanwhile, fans are offering condolences to Maran and his family for the loss. 

In the past few weeks, the South Indian film industry has lost a lot of talented actors and filmmakers due to the novel Coronavirus. A few days ago, South actor and TV show host Thummala Narsimha Reddy aka TNR passed away due to the same reason. Kollywood star Vivek's sudden demise due to a massive heart attack was one huge shocker to the industry. Tamil actor Pandu, Ramu, a Kannada film producer also succumbed to COVID-19.  

A few days ago, noted Malayalam television actress Beena Antony got tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Her husband and actor Manoj had shared a video narrating how his family had been going through tough times. 

